Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Ann Marie Walker


1952 - 2019
Ann Marie Walker Obituary
Ann Marie Walker

67, of Perry Twp., passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on September 24, 1952 to Arthur and Betty Ryan. In her early days, she enjoyed traveling, playing the bagpipes, softball and was an avid painter throughout her life. Ann was a very active member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church where she participated in the church choir, funeral choir and Bible study. She was also active with the Stark County Library with Hooks & Needles and Friends of the Library. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and will never be forgotten.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Ryan; and sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Buettner and Elizabeth Ryan. Ann leaves her husband, Bill Walker; daughters, Elizabeth and Kelly; mother, Betty Ryan; sisters, Terry (Tom) Karg, Patricia (Tom) Dowell, Kathy (Pete) Burroughs and Mary (Jay) Platt; brothers, Bill Ryan, John (Grace) Ryan, Michael (Lynn) Ryan, Jim (Tobi) Ryan and Joe (Jean) Ryan; and her brother-in-law, Frank Buettner.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Calling hours will be Saturday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name, to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2019
