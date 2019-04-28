Home

ANN R. MEISER


ANN R. MEISER Obituary
Ann R. Meiser

Age 67, of Canton died Thursday, April 25, 2019 in her home. Born October 4, 1951 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Duart "Pete" and Gladys (Sparks) Meiser. She was a life resident of Canton and retired from Aultman Hospital in 2017 with 39 years of service. She was a member of St. Mary's of Morges Catholic Church and the Louisville Eagles.

She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Ron Culler; numerous cousins.

Following Ann's wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019
