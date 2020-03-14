|
Anna B. Buckius
Age 95 went home to be with her Lord Friday March 13, 2020. She was born Sept. 13, 1924 in Minneapolis, N.C. to the late Samuel D. and Myrtle A. (Young) Buchanan. Anna retired from K-Mart after 19 years of service and was a member of the Louisville Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence R. Buckius in 2002; one sister, Alma Shannon; four brothers, Leslie, Earl, Ronald Bruce and Donald Buchanan. Anna is survived by her brother, Dennis Buchanan; sister, Nancy Anderson; niece and nephew who she raised as grandchildren, Victoria Lambi and David Hupp; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Harmon officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family will be received Monday 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice at 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2020