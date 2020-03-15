Home

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Anna B. Buckius

Anna B. Buckius Obituary
Anna B. Buckius

Funeral services will be Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Harmon officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family will be received Monday 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice at 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www. sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020
