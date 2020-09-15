1/
ANNA B. HENSLEY
Anna B. Hensley

73, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her residence. Anna was born on August 7, 1947 in Sharon, PA, the daughter of the late John and Florence (Zuhosky) Fedorko. She was a homemaker and lovingly cared for her family. Anna enjoyed gardening and attending to her flower gardens.

Along with her parents, she was preceded by an infant son, Christopher. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Hensley whom she shared 52 years of marriage; and her son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Natasha Hensley.

A private graveside service was held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222

Published in The Repository on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
