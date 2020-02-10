|
Anna B. Keller (nee Vogele)
age 91, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, February 6. Anna was born in Reilingen, Germany on February 2, 1929. She immigrated to the United States in 1952 and became a citizen in 1958. Shortly before her arrival in the United States, Anna graduated from the Mannheim School of Nursing at Deaconess Hospital in Mannheim, Germany. Upon her arrival in Massillon, Anna worked part time as a nurse's aide at Massillon City Hospital, learned English at Washington High School, then enrolled in nursing school for a second time. In 1956 she graduated summa cum laude from the Massillon City Hospital School of Nursing. Throughout her career Anna remained a dedicated and passionate nurse and nursing administrator. Anna was an avid reader and spent her life expanding her horizons. She prized education and was committed to social justice. She was deeply loved by her family and friends. Her warmth and caring will be sorely missed.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Keller. She is survived by her sister Dora Butikofer and her brother David Vogele, both of Germany, by her children Jennifer (Mark Ortlieb), Diane and David (Margaret Leonard) Keller, and by her grandchildren Nick, Maria (Kurt Fifelski), and Rachel Keller.
Service will be at the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the Keller family suggests donations be made to the Massillon Public Library in memory of Anna, https://www.massillonlibrary.org.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 10, 2020