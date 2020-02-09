Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Gatto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Bell (Risaliti) Gatto


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Bell (Risaliti) Gatto Obituary
Anna Bell (Risaliti) Gatto

age 84 of Massillon, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born in Canton on December 19, 1935 to the late Jerry and Carmel (Peteroli) Risaliti. Anna attended McKinley High School. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church. In her young years, she worked for Spilios Candy. She loved cooking and being with her family.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband David Gatto, brothers David, Jerry, John, and Tim Risaliti. Anna is survived by her children David (Jen) Gatto, Diane Wackerly, Gerri (Michael) Pierce, Patricia (Tom) Brookins, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, brother Sam (Brenda) Risaliti, sister Ida (Ron) Yeager, and Mary Jo (Chad) Vance.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A private interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery.

(ROSSI) 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -