Anna Bell (Risaliti) Gatto
age 84 of Massillon, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born in Canton on December 19, 1935 to the late Jerry and Carmel (Peteroli) Risaliti. Anna attended McKinley High School. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church. In her young years, she worked for Spilios Candy. She loved cooking and being with her family.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband David Gatto, brothers David, Jerry, John, and Tim Risaliti. Anna is survived by her children David (Jen) Gatto, Diane Wackerly, Gerri (Michael) Pierce, Patricia (Tom) Brookins, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, brother Sam (Brenda) Risaliti, sister Ida (Ron) Yeager, and Mary Jo (Chad) Vance.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A private interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery.
(ROSSI) 330-492-5830)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020