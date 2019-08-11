Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna DePasquale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna E. DePasquale


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna E. DePasquale Obituary
Anna E. DePasquale

Age 82 of Canton, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born on January 25, 1937 in Canton to the late William and Pearl Kellicker. Anna was a 1955 Lincoln High School graduate, and later became a Home Health Aide for Aultman Hospital. She was a member of Little Flower Catholic Parish, and enjoyed playing cards and bingo.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph DePasquale, Jr.; brother, Larry Kellicker; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Joseph DePasquale, Sr.; brothers-in-law, Ralph and Ron DePasquale; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Kellicker. Anna is survived by her children, Denny (Koula) DePasquale of Canton, Steven (Lynnette) DePasquale of Massillon, Beth (Frank) Hall of Canton, and Vincent (Barbie) DePasquale of Louisville. Also survived by brothers, Julius Kellicker and Lewis (Tawny) Kellicker; brother-in-law, Dave (Sherrie) DePasquale; sisters-in-law, Carol Kellicker, Bonnie DePasquale and Sue DePasquale; and eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at Little Flower Catholic Parish at 10 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Thomas Dyer as celebrant. Interment will follow to Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wishes Can Happen of Stark County.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now