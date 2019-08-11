|
Anna E. DePasquale
Age 82 of Canton, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born on January 25, 1937 in Canton to the late William and Pearl Kellicker. Anna was a 1955 Lincoln High School graduate, and later became a Home Health Aide for Aultman Hospital. She was a member of Little Flower Catholic Parish, and enjoyed playing cards and bingo.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph DePasquale, Jr.; brother, Larry Kellicker; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Joseph DePasquale, Sr.; brothers-in-law, Ralph and Ron DePasquale; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Kellicker. Anna is survived by her children, Denny (Koula) DePasquale of Canton, Steven (Lynnette) DePasquale of Massillon, Beth (Frank) Hall of Canton, and Vincent (Barbie) DePasquale of Louisville. Also survived by brothers, Julius Kellicker and Lewis (Tawny) Kellicker; brother-in-law, Dave (Sherrie) DePasquale; sisters-in-law, Carol Kellicker, Bonnie DePasquale and Sue DePasquale; and eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at Little Flower Catholic Parish at 10 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Thomas Dyer as celebrant. Interment will follow to Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wishes Can Happen of Stark County.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019