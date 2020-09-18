1/1
Anna E. (Monastra) Greenwell
Anna E. (Monastra) Greenwell

age 86 of Canton, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13th at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Canton to the late Lorenzo and Caroline (Monzu) Monastra she was preceded in death by her brother Nick Monastra. She was a 1951 graduate of Greentown High School. Anna was a lifelong member of Little Flower Catholic Parish. She loved gambling and frequented many of the casinos in the area.

Anna, better known as Babe, is survived by her husband, James Greenwell, just celebrating 67 years of marriage; children, Jody (Randon) Shumaker of Mogadore, Ohio, Mark (Dawn) Greenwell, Brian (Joy) Greenwell all of North Canton; seven grandchildren, Brent (Megan) Shumaker, Ryan (Angela) Shumaker, Adam (Kristin) Greenwell, Krista (Noah) Parker, Gina, Alyssa, and Michael Greenwell; 11 great-grandchildren, Luke, Owen and Elise Shumaker, Eliana and Mason Shumaker, Bailey Greenwell, Braedon and Asher Kinsey, Sam and Olivia Parker; brother, James (Carolyn) Monastra of West Palm Beach, Fla., as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.

Respecting Anna's request there were no calling hours or service. For those who wish memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
