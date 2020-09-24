Anna F. Gemmatoage 89 of Canton, passed away early morning, Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born in Canton to the late Francesco and Gulia (Smaldino) Gemmato on January 17, 1931 and was preceded in death by her brothers Anthony (Peggy) Gemmato and Paul (Julie) Gemmato, and sister Theresa (Pat) Porco. A graduate of Timken Vocational High School, Anna was a life-long member of St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish and the Miraculous Medal Sodality. She was very active at St. Anthony's always working the bake sales and the fashion show. Anna worked as a medical assistant/office manager for Dr. Michael T. Palen, and as an optician at Fishers Optical where she retired. Anna engaged in many hobbies including crochet, scrabble, cards, solving puzzles and collected tea sets from her journeys.She is survived by her brother Phillip (Phyllis) Gemmato, nieces Stephanie (Patrick) Mickley, Christine (Robert) Marsh, Maria (Glenn) Davis, Kristin (Demetrios) Beltaos, Julia (James) Meyer, and Courtney (Andrew) Baldwin, and nephews Anthony J. Gemmato, Jr. and Phillip Gemmato, great-nieces, Abby (Joe), Lisa, Libby, Caroline, and Ellie, great-nephews John, Benjamin, Vincent, and Miles, as well as the many friends she made over the years.Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 25th from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish, with Rev. Fr. Tom Kraszewski as celebrant and Rev. Fr. Tom Bishop con-celebrant. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish.ROSSI (330)492-5830