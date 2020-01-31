|
|
Anna Gertrude McCray
age 92, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born January 6, 1928 in Flemington, WV. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frae and Avice McCray; brothers, Bill Cosello, Maurice McCray, Dana McCray and Blair McCray; sisters, Lorain Martin and Doris Ogertree.
Anna is survived by her brothers, Dana E. McCray and Thomas McCray; sisters, Charlotte Norris, Tiny McCray and Nelda Wadding.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rod Geiger officiating. Private family burial will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Odd fellow Cemetery in Rosemont, WV. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 31, 2020