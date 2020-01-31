Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd. S.W.
Canton, OH
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd. S.W.
Canton, OH
ANNA GERTRUDE MCCRAY


1928 - 2020
ANNA GERTRUDE MCCRAY Obituary
Anna Gertrude McCray

age 92, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born January 6, 1928 in Flemington, WV. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frae and Avice McCray; brothers, Bill Cosello, Maurice McCray, Dana McCray and Blair McCray; sisters, Lorain Martin and Doris Ogertree.

Anna is survived by her brothers, Dana E. McCray and Thomas McCray; sisters, Charlotte Norris, Tiny McCray and Nelda Wadding.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rod Geiger officiating. Private family burial will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Odd fellow Cemetery in Rosemont, WV.

Published in The Repository on Jan. 31, 2020
