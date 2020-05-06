Anna "Ruth" Howard
Together Again
87, passed away on May 4, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1933 in Moundsville, W.Va. Ruth was a woman of faith and was a longtime member of First Christian Church. She was employed for many years at Lehman Cafeteria and C.T. Branin Natatorium. Ruth sold Avon and enjoyed her many customers. She had a love of music, animals, and caring for children. Ruth had many accomplishments but her greatest was her love of her family, especially her granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" A. Howard; son, Richard "Rick" D. Howard; two sisters; and one brother. Ruth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl "Cherie" and Harold Culp; granddaughters, Amanda and Jenna Culp; daughter-in-lawl Janet Stephen; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Private services will take place and interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Canton Christian Home Benevolent Fund and/or Stark County Humane Society. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on May 6, 2020.