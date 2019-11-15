|
Anna J. (Contrucci) Saracina
Age 90 of Canton, passed away on November 13, 2019. She was born in Canton to the late Lawrence and Sophia (Fornale) Contrucci on April 13, 1929. She was a registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center, retiring after 40 years. Anna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to so many. Her quick wit and huge heart endeared her to virtually everyone she met. She took great pride in her humble, beautiful home and garden and taught her children and grandchildren the value of hard work, honesty, and service to others in the way she lived her life. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and especially her children and grandchildren. Her work as a nurse in the delivery room for 40 years, helping young mothers, was one of the greatest joys of her life. It was difficult to travel anywhere in the area without meeting someone that knew her, at which point they would light up. Anna and Rocco enjoyed 67 years together as a married couple, being wed just 10 months from the day they met; they were meant for each other and left an indelible mark on all who knew them. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Rocco Saracina, Sr.; son, Rocco Saracina, Jr.; and brother, Gerald "Jerry" Contrucci. Anna is survived by her children, Sophie (David) Hanlon and Daniel (Jill) Saracina; daughter-in-law, Robin Saracina; seven grandchildren, Nicholas (Eileen) DePasquale, Rocco (Alicia) Saracina, Laura (Chris) Weipert, and Ellen, Allison, Caroline, and Sam Saracina. Also survived by great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Leonardo, Angelina, and arriving in January, Rocco Anthony Saracina IV; sister-in-law, Armetta "Amy" Contrucci; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday at 10 a.m., with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Heifer International (www.heifer.org) or ().
