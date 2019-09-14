Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Economou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna K. (Komas) Economou

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna K. (Komas) Economou Obituary
Anna K. (Komas) Economou

Age 92 of Canton, passed away Thursday morning. Born in Canton to the late Dionysius and Eleni (Paschalis) Komas; she was also preceded in death by her brother, George Komas. Anna was a lifelong active member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. She retried from The Timken Company after 40 years of service.

She is survived by her son, Steve (Lydia) Economou; grandchildren, Nicholas, Andrew, and Sophia.

Family and friends will be received on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church with services to follow at 11, Rev. Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now