Anna K. (Komas) Economou
Age 92 of Canton, passed away Thursday morning. Born in Canton to the late Dionysius and Eleni (Paschalis) Komas; she was also preceded in death by her brother, George Komas. Anna was a lifelong active member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. She retried from The Timken Company after 40 years of service.
She is survived by her son, Steve (Lydia) Economou; grandchildren, Nicholas, Andrew, and Sophia.
Family and friends will be received on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church with services to follow at 11, Rev. Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 14, 2019