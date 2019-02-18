Anna Krempel



92, of Dalton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Anna was born on July 29, 1926 in Hambrucken, Germany, the daughter of the late August and Berta (Misch) Kramer. Anna enjoyed gardening, sewing, and knitting and worked as a tailor upon arriving in the U.S. She also was known for her baking, especially her pastries. Anna loved entertaining and cooking for others. She was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Titus Krempel with whom she shared 67 years of marriage until his death on Sept. 27, 2018 and her infant son, Karl. She is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Jon) Snyder, Karen (Bob) Murphy, Doris (John) Rosenberry, and John (Phil Harvey) Krempel; grandchildren, Melissa (Greg) Meyer, MD, Kristen (Miguel) Chavez, Laura, Ryan, and Sean Murphy, Brook (Steve) Moomaw, Tara (Mark) Hoy, Rachel and Jill Hollenbaugh and Kate (Eric) Badaroux; great-grandchildren, Anabelle Murphy, Avery, Tessa, and Isaiah Chavez, Noah, Gabriel, Ella, and Samuel Meyer, Titus Hoy, Norah Moomaw and Elias Holt; and her sister, Maria Krempel.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10:30–11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Anna's name to Mercy Hospice: 4369 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH 44718. The family would like to thank the staff of Mercy Hospice especially Chris and Rachelle as well as the staff at The Inn at University Village especially Lauren, David and Latoya for their compassion and care.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



(330)833-3222 Published in The Repository on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary