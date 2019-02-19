|
Anna Krempel
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10:30–11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Anna's name to Mercy Hospice: 4369 Whipple Ave NW, Canton, OH 44718. The family would like to thank the staff of Mercy Hospice especially Chris and Rachelle as well as the staff at The Inn at University Village especially Lauren, David and Latoya for their compassion and care.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330)833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2019
