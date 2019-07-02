|
|
Anna Lee (Watson) Blackburn
90, departed this life on June 24, 2019 after a short illness. She was born on June 6, 1929 in Shevyville, Tennessee. Anna worked and resided in Canton, OH for many years. She was preceded in death by her father, John T. Taylor; mother, Essimai Warner; husband, John Blackburn; brother, Ernest Smith; sisters, Ruth Rucker and Minnie Frances; children, Linda Watson-Stephens and James Myles Jr.; grandchildren: David Burt, Jr,. Dante Parker, and Sean Evans.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories, brothers, Andy Smith and Tomas Smith; sisters, Hattie King and Ninniemai Benson; children: Beverly Young, Ronald Watson, Joyce Evans, Gregory Deese, Felechia Watson, Darren Weir, John Furlow and April Furlow; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL), 705 Raff Rd. S.W., where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Manuel Fernandez officiating. The family invites you to visit:
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 2, 2019