Anna Lucretia "Ann" Keffler
Age 83, passed away July 25, 2019. Born in Fairmont, W.Va. to the late Carl C. and Ruth (Combs) Grottendick. Ann was a graduate of St. Peter High School (Fairmont, W.Va.) where she was elected May Queen her senior year. She graduate from Fairmont State University with a BA in Secondary Education where she was active in sorority and other campus activities. Upon graduation, she was hired by the Perry Local Board of Education and taught at Perry High School and Edison Jr. High for 31 years. After retirement she volunteered for 12 years at Mercy Medical Center at the patient information and surgery desks. She also volunteered and helped to establish the emergency food pantry at Little Flower Catholic Church where she had been a member since 1972. Ann was married to Robert J. "Bob" Keffler in 1970 and he predeceased her in 2005. They were travelers and visited several European counties, Central America, The Caribbean, Bermuda, Canada, Mexico and many areas in the United States including Canada.
Ann is survived by her sisters-in-law, Betty Grottendick and Sister Carola Keffler, IHM; brother-in-law, Tom (Dolores) Keffler and niece, Heidi (Doug) Grottendick Cawood. Also preceded in death by a brother, Ron Grottendick; sister-in-law, Josephine Franey and brother-in-law, C.J. Franey. Ann is deeply thankful for the expertise, love and compassion by her oncologist, Dr. Nomen Rafique and his staff at Tri County Hemotology during her journey with Myelodysplastic Syndrome.
"To live in the hearts of those left behind in not to die" – Campbell
Services will be Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum with Father Edward Beneleit officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland & East Central Ohio Service Dog Program. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019