Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA GEMBAROSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA M. GEMBAROSKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNA M. GEMBAROSKY Obituary
Anna M. Gembarosky

91 years old, passed away on October 4, 2019. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by both family and friends. She was also a home economics teacher at Girard High School for 15 years. She loved sewing for her three daughters and other family, as well as making quilts and other items for her home. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph; and her daughter, Karen Moore.

She is survived by daughters, Penny Gembarosky of Canal Fulton, Susan (Richard) Larson of Port Jefferson, N.Y.; granddaughters, Sarah (Brandon) Shefveland of Galoway, OH, and Gwendolyn Larson of Newark, DE; and sister, Esther Weil of Brookline, MA.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. before the service. Interment at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , or the .

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 330-928-7116
Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now