|
|
Anna M. Gembarosky
91 years old, passed away on October 4, 2019. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by both family and friends. She was also a home economics teacher at Girard High School for 15 years. She loved sewing for her three daughters and other family, as well as making quilts and other items for her home. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joseph; and her daughter, Karen Moore.
She is survived by daughters, Penny Gembarosky of Canal Fulton, Susan (Richard) Larson of Port Jefferson, N.Y.; granddaughters, Sarah (Brandon) Shefveland of Galoway, OH, and Gwendolyn Larson of Newark, DE; and sister, Esther Weil of Brookline, MA.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. before the service. Interment at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , or the .
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 330-928-7116
Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2019