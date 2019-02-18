|
Anna M. "Cookie" Wright
84, passed away on Feb. 15, 2019 at House of Loreto due to an extended illness. She was born on June 5, 1934 the daughter of the late Alberico and Angeline Palombo. Anna graduated with the class of 1954 from Lincoln High School. During her Senior year she was honored to be the Home Coming Queen. She was a woman of great faith and was a member Northwest Church of Christ. Anna had many accomplishments but her greatest was her love of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and the love of her life her husband, Darrell Wright. Anna is survived by her loving family, her loving and devoted sons, Kevin Wright, and Craig (Kitty) Wright; granddaughters, Kassie (Joe) Pettigrew, and Molly Wright; great-grandchildren, Callum Pettigrew and Agnes Pettigrew; sister, Darlene (Rick) Nelson; brother, Henry Palombo; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the House of Loreto who gave our Mom's last days the love and compassion of Christ Jesus our Savior. (House of Loreto 2812 Harvard Ave NW Canton 44709). Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 20th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) where Services will be held Thursday, Feb. 21st at 11 a.m. with Minister Lance Lindenberger officiating. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 18, 2019