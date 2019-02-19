|
|
|
Anna M. "Cookie" Wright
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the House of Loreto who gave our Mom's last days the love and compassion of Christ Jesus our Savior. (House of Loreto 2812 Harvard Ave NW Canton 44709). Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 20th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) where Services will be held Thursday, Feb. 21st at 11 a.m. with Minister Lance Lindenberger officiating. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2019
