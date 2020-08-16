1/1
ANNA MAE ANNIE BAUMGARDNER
Anna Mae "Annie" Baumgardner

passed away at age 86 on August 12, 2020 in her home peacefully surrounded by her family. Anna was born in Ralpho, Pennsylvania and resided in Canton for most of her life. She was a loving and devoted, wife, mother, sister, grandma and friend.

Anna is proceded in death by her husband, Jim, mother, father and 16 brothers and sisters. Anna is survived by a sister, Margaret Hughes; her children: Sam, Jim and Billy (Leigh Anne) and Linda, grandchildren: Charlotte (James), Samantha (Donnie), Jessie (Vince), Racheal (Amanda), Selena (Laura), Molly (Joe), Brandon, Nick and Steven, 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and loved ones. She will be greatly missed.

Friends may call Monday from 9-10 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a service at 10 a.m. with Father Edward Beneleit officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330 456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
AUG
17
Service
10:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
