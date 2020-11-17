Anna Mae Conley



80 of Chapel Hill Nursing Home, Canal Fulton, OH, went to be with her Lord, Sunday, November 8, 2020. After a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. Anna Mae was born August 20, 1940, in Fredericksburg, OH, to the late Andy E and Verna B. Miller. She married Delmer P. Conley on October 10, 1965. He preceded her in death in 2008. Anna Mae attended The Massillon Baptist Temple. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and gardening. Her passion was volunteering in the PTA, OHIO Reads, and her Girl Scout Troops.



Along with her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Reuben Miller. She is survived by daughter, Cheryl Ann (Scott) Brandon; granddaughters, Michelle, and Melissa Brandon of Hiram, GA; sister, Amy (Dennis) Geiser, and brothers: Levi, Lester (Barb), Chester, and Earl Miller all of Dalton, OH.



A Celebration of Anna's life will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home: 1100 Wales Rd. NE, Massillon, OH. Pastor Cecil Thayer officiating. Friends may gather at the funeral home from 12- 1 p.m. before the service. Private interment at Brookfield Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also required.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory,



(330) 833-3222



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store