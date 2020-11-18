1/
ANNA MAE CONLEY
1940 - 2020
Anna Mae Conley

A Celebration of Anna's life will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home: 1100 Wales Rd. NE, Massillon, OH. Pastor Cecil Thayer officiating.

Friends may gather at the funeral home from 12- 1 p.m. before the service. Private interment at Brookfield Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also required.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222

Published in The Repository on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
NOV
24
Service
01:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
