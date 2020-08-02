Anna Mae Duff
97, of Canton went home to be with her Lord and savior on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born May 9, 1923 in Byesville, Ohio to the late Joseph and Rozalia Datko. She was a former member of Scared Heart of Jesus in Canton and is currently a member of St. Anthony All Saints Parish. Anna Mae devoted her life to her Catholic Church and her family. She prayed every day. She was active in the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association "Jednota" and sang in the Slovak Canton Singers. Anna Mae enjoyed going to church, praying the Rosary, spending time with family, going to auctions and garage sales.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; daughter, Betty Lou Dobson and brothers, Steve and Joseph Jr. Datko.
Anna Mae was well respected, loved and looked up to by many and will be dearly missed by her family, son, William (Sheri) Duff; grandchildren, Karen (Philip) Bailey, Mary Ann (Brett) Powell, Timothy - Michael Duff Dobson, Marsha Duff, Elizabeth (Garrett) Kornacki, Nicholas Ryan Duff, Brandon and Bruce Maldonado; 11 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ebner and Rosie Lorenzo, many nieces and nephews and dear friend Sue Ann Seich.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Anthony All Saints Parish, 1530 11th St. SE Canton, Ohio 44707 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations in Anna Mae's name be made to a local food bank or St. Anthony All Saints Parish. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
