Anna Mae Duff
Anna Mae Duff

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Anthony All Saints Parish, 1530 11th St. SE Canton, Ohio 44707 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations in Anna Mae's name be made to a local food bank or St. Anthony All Saints Parish. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 3, 2020.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
