Anna Mae Griffin 1938-2019
Age 80, of Hartville went home to be with the Lord on Sunday February 24, 2019. She was born in Uniontown, Ohio on July 29, 1938 to the late Eli and Fannie (Miller) Troyer. She attended Lake Center Christian High School and had been a nursing assistant at St. Luke Lutheran Home for over 20 years retiring in 2002. She was a member of The Chapel of Marlboro where she belonged to the Jolly Pilgrims and enjoyed Sunday School. She was a member of Canton Christian Woman's Connection and enjoyed the fellowship with the other women. Anna Mae loved her family and enjoyed travel, faithfully sending cards, gardening, quilting and crocheting.
Preceded in death by her husband, Edward October 19, 1994; brothers, Vernon and Paul Troyer. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Edward Jr. and Debora Griffin, Steven and Penny Griffin; grandchildren, Jessica Griffin, Paula (Bill) Stanley, Pernell (Michelle) Peterson, Priscilla (Christopher) Kulenics; great-grandchildren, Ted Stanley, Ashlynn Knotts, Molly and Kyle Peterson, Rylee, Emilee and Colton Kulenics; brother Levi Troyer; sisters-in-law, Gwen Troyer, Linda (Don) LaGamba; brother-in-law, Joe (Carol) Griffin; and many other relatives and friends.
Calling hours are Feb. 27th, Wednesday 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home, Hartville and one hour prior to services Thursday (10-11 a.m.) Funeral services are Thursday 11 a.m. with Pastor Joel Cochran officiating. Final resting place is Mount Peace Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd School c/o The Chapel of Marlboro, PO BOX 169, Louisville, OH 44641.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019