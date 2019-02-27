|
Anna Mae
Griffin
Calling hours are Feb. 27th, Wednesday 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home, Hartville and one hour prior to services Thursday (10-11 a.m.) Funeral services are Thursday 11 a.m. with Pastor Joel Cochran officiating. Final resting place is Mount Peace Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd School c/o The Chapel of Marlboro, PO BOX 169, Louisville, OH 44641.
Arnold 330-877-9364
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2019
