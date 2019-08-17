|
Anna Mae Williams
Age 85, of Canton, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 in her home following an extended illness. Born in June of 1934 in Banner Elk, NC, to the late Roy and Elsie (Shook) Townsend. She was a Canton resident since the early 1950's. Preceded in death by her husband, John Williams in 2013; a daughter, Judy Chatterson; a son, Jerry Haney; six brothers and sisters.
She is survived by one daughter, Melinda Lake; one son-in-law, Robert Chatterson; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; one brother and one sister.
Funeral services will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. Interment in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Monday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 17, 2019