Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
View Map
ANNA MAE WILLIAMS


1934 - 2019
ANNA MAE WILLIAMS Obituary
Anna Mae Williams

Age 85, of Canton, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 in her home following an extended illness. Born in June of 1934 in Banner Elk, NC, to the late Roy and Elsie (Shook) Townsend. She was a Canton resident since the early 1950's. Preceded in death by her husband, John Williams in 2013; a daughter, Judy Chatterson; a son, Jerry Haney; six brothers and sisters.

She is survived by one daughter, Melinda Lake; one son-in-law, Robert Chatterson; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; one brother and one sister.

Funeral services will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. Interment in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Monday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 17, 2019
