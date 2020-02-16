The Repository Obituaries
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Massillon, OH
Anna Marie (Punkie) Ogle


1964 - 2020
Anna Marie (Punkie) Ogle Obituary
Anna Marie Ogle (Punkie)

Age 55, of Massillon passed away on February 12, 2020, unexpectedly. She was born in Canton on June 24, 1964, to Frank III "Junie" and Mary Moll. She was a 1982 graduate of Jackson High School. Anna was an avid archer, enjoyed yard work, and loved spending time with her children.

Anna is survived by her parents; husband of 13 years, Clarence "Ed" Ogle; daughter, Maria McDonald; son, Eddie Ogle; siblings, Leah (Jeff) Hickman, Frank (Lorinda) Moll, Theresa Carson, Mark (Kristen) Moll, Monica (Danielle Payne) Moll, Michael (Julie) Moll, Matthew (Christiana) Moll, Catherine (Kyle) Felt, and John (Danielle) Moll; 12 nephews; 13 nieces; and six grand nephews and nieces.

Funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Massillon, with Fr. Ed Gretchko officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday prior to the service at St. Mary's Catholic Church.Messages of condolence and support may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020
