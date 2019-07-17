|
Anna May Johnson 1931-2019
"Together Again"
Anna May married in 1948 to the love of her Life, Bill Johnson. They were married for 70 years. She was a cosmetologist and had many occupations including working as a receptionist at JC Penney's Beauty Salon, Jackson Middle School and more. She was an active participant in card clubs, the Lincoln High School Booster Club, Lowell Church, Canton City Volleyball, the Lake Cable Garden Club and the Canton Shuffleboard Club. Her enthusiasm for shuffleboard led her to winning the Stark County Championship. She and her husband Bill traveled the United States and Europe. Anna was the First baby born in Canton, on January 1, 1931. She loved her children as only a mother can, and they loved her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill. She is survived by her children, William E. Johnson III (Karen), Linda Fowler (Dave Fowler deceased), Melanie Archibald (William Archibald) and Jesse Johnson. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Tiffany Atkinson (Justin), Krista Prestier (Doug), Nicolette Cole-Santa (Tami), Kaiden and Christopher Johnson and great grandchildren, Troy and Shane Atkinson, Pyper and Dax Cole-Santa
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service for immediate family will be held at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Trinity Church of Christ, 3909 Blackburn Rd. NW Canton, Ohio 44718. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.comton.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on July 17, 2019