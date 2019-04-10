|
Anna Ruth Hodge
Visitation will be held Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW. where services will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Ted Blackwood officiating. Interment will be held at Sunset Hill Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
