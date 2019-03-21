Home

Anna S. Garratt

Anna S. Garratt Obituary
Anna S. Garratt

Cremation has taken place at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home in Goshen, Indiana. A private interment ceremony for family will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, at Sunset Hills Memorial Park, Canton. Following the burial, all are invited to a Service of Remembrance at 11 a.m. at Church of the Lakes United Methodist, 5944 Fulton Drive, Canton. A meal will follow in the church fellowship hall. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 21, 2019
