Anna "Kay" (McCune) Sams
1941-2019
Our talented mother went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 8, 2019 at the age of 77 while in the loving and compassionate care of Mercy Hospice at Mercy Hospital of Canton. She was born on June 5, 1941 in Spencer, W.Va. to the late Cecil and Ruth (Walker) McCune. She was a graduate of Alliance Beauty School of Cosmotology and had her own beauty shop "Shear Magic" for many years. Mom had a passion for doing hair, painting, gardening, ceramics and being with people. She was a very creative artist and a social butterfly. Mom was everything to her granddaughter Kristy, and her whole family too. She was very loved by all who knew her.
Mom was preceded in death by her sisters, Janet (Rondell) Moody, Charlett King, Julie Reeser, and a brother, Carroll Walker. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa (Steven) Goffus; son, Ronald "David" Ingram Jr; sister, Lou (Larry) Sams; brother, James (Terri) McCune; grandchildren, Kristy, LisaKay (Gary) Dexter, Stephanie (Andrew) Fath, Cassie Ingram, Philip Ingram, and David Ingram; great-grandchildren, Ava, Alivia, Kaylee, Colton, Andrew, and several neices and nephews. The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice for their wonderful compassionate care to their mother and helping them as well. They were so very caring and gentle with her care, and we could not ask for better care for our mom.
On April 27th at 1:00 p.m. a memorial will be at the Closed Banner Advent Christian Church on the property of the Clover Cemetery in Spencer, W.Va.. The family is asking that people make a donation to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) in lieu of sending flowers.
John H. Taylor Funeral Home
304-927-1540
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2019