Anna T. Stuhldreher
94, of Canton passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born September 19, 1924 in Canton, Ohio to the late Anthony and Angela
Appollonio. Anna was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved company and spending time with her grandchildren and making Pizzelles. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John; great grandson, Jack Kibler; sisters, Pat Buck and Mary Appollonio; brother, John Appollonio; sons-in-law, Ralph Mauter, Edward Little and John Wade.
Anna is survived by her children, Fred (Cheryl) Stuhldreher, Elaine Wade, Beverly Mauter and Angela Little; 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; brothers, Donald and Richard Appollonio.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 6pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2427 Tuscarawas St. W. Canton, Ohio 44708 with Rev. Fr. Edward Beneleit celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019