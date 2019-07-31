|
Anna T.
Stuhldreher
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 6pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2427 Tuscarawas St. W. Canton, Ohio 44708 with Rev. Fr. Edward Beneleit celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 31, 2019