Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
2427 Tuscarawas St. W.
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNA STUHLDREHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNA T. STUHLDREHER


1924 - 2019
Send Flowers
ANNA T. STUHLDREHER Obituary
Anna T.

Stuhldreher

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 6pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2427 Tuscarawas St. W. Canton, Ohio 44708 with Rev. Fr. Edward Beneleit celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries