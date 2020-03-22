Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
Annabelle Harsh
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Annabelle Harsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annabelle I. Harsh


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annabelle I. Harsh Obituary
Annabelle I. Harsh

Age 95, of Minerva, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. She was born May 14, 1924 in Minerva to Henry and Irene (Cable) Aultfather. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1941 and had worked for Cronin China in Minerva, Van's Boat Shop in Minerva, Ohio Marine and Petty's Jeep and Marine in Navarre. She was a member of the Minerva Eagles and the VFW Aux. in Alliance.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Orlen Harsh in 2010; grandson, Jonathan Morckel. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra (Bud) Bartlett of Minerva, Lori House of Minerva; son, David (Pat) Morckel of Minerva; sister, Shirley Aultfather of Minerva; brother, Chuck Aultfather of Minerva; eight grandchildren, Jamie Morckel, July (Wesley) Grey, Joshua (Mandy) Morckel, Chris (Trisha) Warne, Dennis Warne, Victor (Stacey) House, Deanna (Donald) Benedict, Jason Bartlett; 12 great-grandchildren, Kaylynn, Sam, Zoey, Owen, Ashley, Mike, Jessica, Elexsis, Richard, Destiny, Melody and Faith and three great-great-grandchildren, Alayna, Colton and Rylee. The family would like to thank her loving caregivers, Donna and Teddy.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 16th at a place to be announced. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annabelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -