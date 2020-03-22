|
Annabelle I. Harsh
Age 95, of Minerva, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. She was born May 14, 1924 in Minerva to Henry and Irene (Cable) Aultfather. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1941 and had worked for Cronin China in Minerva, Van's Boat Shop in Minerva, Ohio Marine and Petty's Jeep and Marine in Navarre. She was a member of the Minerva Eagles and the VFW Aux. in Alliance.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Orlen Harsh in 2010; grandson, Jonathan Morckel. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra (Bud) Bartlett of Minerva, Lori House of Minerva; son, David (Pat) Morckel of Minerva; sister, Shirley Aultfather of Minerva; brother, Chuck Aultfather of Minerva; eight grandchildren, Jamie Morckel, July (Wesley) Grey, Joshua (Mandy) Morckel, Chris (Trisha) Warne, Dennis Warne, Victor (Stacey) House, Deanna (Donald) Benedict, Jason Bartlett; 12 great-grandchildren, Kaylynn, Sam, Zoey, Owen, Ashley, Mike, Jessica, Elexsis, Richard, Destiny, Melody and Faith and three great-great-grandchildren, Alayna, Colton and Rylee. The family would like to thank her loving caregivers, Donna and Teddy.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 16th at a place to be announced. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020