Annabelle (Fick) Seifert
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave., N.W., Massillon from 6 to 8 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the House of Loreto, 2812 Harvard Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio at 10 A.M. Rite of Committal to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 3469 Lincoln Way East, Massillon. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com.
Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel
330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Apr. 1, 2019
