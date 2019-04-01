Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANNABELLE SEIFERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNABELLE (FICK) SEIFERT

Obituary Flowers

ANNABELLE (FICK) SEIFERT Obituary
Annabelle (Fick) Seifert

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave., N.W., Massillon from 6 to 8 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the House of Loreto, 2812 Harvard Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio at 10 A.M. Rite of Committal to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 3469 Lincoln Way East, Massillon. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel

330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.