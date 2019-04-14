|
|
Anne Bradley Chapman
age 98, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in LaVerne, Ala., she had lived in Canton most of her life and was a member of the Northwest Church of Christ.
Preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Chapman Sr; parents, James and Sarah Bradley and 12 sisters and brothers. Survived by her son, Charles H. (Patricia) Chapman Jr; grandchildren, Holly Chapman and Charles Chapman and many nieces and nephews.
Private burial was in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.
com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2019