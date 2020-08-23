Anne Hedgman Schwab Dulabahn



Anne Hedgman Schwab Dulabahn, 97, died peacefully Aug. 3, 2020, at Chesterbrook Residences in Falls Church, Va., where she had lived since 2018. Born April 8, 1923, in Washington, DC, she was the elder child of Ina Morton Hall Schwab and Walter Groff Schwab of La Plata, Md. Anne was a graduate of St. Mary's College of Maryland and Hood College, Md. Continuing her interests in American history and writing, Anne received a master's degree from the Ohio State School of Journalism. This led to jobs in journalism and public relations with the Times-Crescent newspaper in La Plata, Md., the War Relocation Authority, Time Inc., and the Columbus Dispatch. In 1946 Anne married John W. Dulabahn of Canton, Ohio. For many years she assisted with their family-owned greenhouse and garden center until retirement in 1988. Anne was an active member and supporter of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Canton, serving a number of terms on the vestry and participating in many study groups. She was a longtime member of Canton College Club, the McKinley Museum, Hoover Historical Society, and Hoover Herb Society.



Anne was preceded in death by her husband, John; her brother, Walter Snowden Schwab, and her close family friend, Howard Paul Pierce. Surviving family include two daughters, Elizabeth Dulabahn of Arlington, Va., and Patricia Terry of Sacramento, Calif; nephew, Stephen Karl Schwab of La Plata, Md; and nieces, Laura Blumer of San Clemente, Calif., Nancy McTernan of Millerstown, Pa., and Cynthia Hawkins of Odessa, Fla.



A memorial service and interment at Mount Rest Cemetery in La Plata, Md., will be scheduled for a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Canton, Ohio or to the Arlington Food Assistance Center in Arlington, Va.



