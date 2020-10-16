1/1
Anne Irene (Kandrick) Riffle
1936 - 2020
Anne Irene (Kandrick) Riffle

age 83, passed into eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 and was reunited with her beloved family. Born in Hottelville, Pa., on Dec. 13, 1936, she was the daughter of Frank and Evelyn Kandrick. Her family moved to Louisville, Ohio in 1939. "Annie" graduated from Louisville High School in 1954 where she played clarinet and saxophone in the band. After graduation, she was employed as a secretary at the Timken Company. She married her best friend and the love of her life, Charles Riffle, on June 15, 1957. Anne was very active in the Lutheran Church including Martin Luther, Holy Trinity and most recently Holy Cross Lutheran Church as a member since 2009. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school, Altar Guild, singing in the choir and many bible studies groups.

Anne enjoyed Gospel music, studying her Bible and devotions, tending her flower gardens, feeding birds, card club with friends, and traveling at home and abroad. She corresponded with her British pen pal for 59 years and visited her in England in 1979. Anne always carried her camera and assembled 76 photo albums. Her greatest joy was her precious family to whom she dedicated her life and loved more than any possessions this side of heaven. She loved and cherished time with family and friends and especially spending time watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in various sports, concerts and ballet. Also, Anne enjoyed her yearly visits to see relatives in Cook's Forest, Pennsylvania. Her family will miss her homemade Slovak nut roll she made at Christmas. Anne called her grandchildren her "ladybugs" and created annual treasure hunts for them in her backyard. They also enjoyed strawberry tea parties together.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ed Kandrick. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles; children, Cathy (Jeff) Graber, Dan Riffle, Terry Riffle, Michelle (Guy) Michel; grandchildren, Tom (Christina) Graber, Sarah (Carl) Brewer, Max and Sydney Riffle, Jenny, Ally and Emily Michel; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Alyssa and Brianna Graber, Gabriella, Kaiden and Talia Brewer. Also survived by sister-in-law, Pat Kandrick of Georgia and nephews, Jason and Matt Kandrick. There are also many dear cousins in the Czech Republic where Anne and Chuck, along with Ed and Pat, traveled in 2005 to meet them for the first time.

Calling hours will be on Friday, Oct. 16, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Stier-Israel Funeral Home, 917 E. Main St., Louisville, and also at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7707 Market Avenue North, North Canton from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, with services to immediately follow. Anne will be laid to rest in Warstler Cemetery. Please follow COVID precautions. Anne's kind and sweet spirit will be remembered and dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2020.
