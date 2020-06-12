Anne M. Schneider
Anne M. Schneider

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd NE at 12:00 pm with Rev. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Burial to follow the service at St. Mary Cemetery in Massillon. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on Jun. 12, 2020.
