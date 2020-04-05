|
Anne M. Swihart
88, of Louisville, Ohio passed away, peacefully, on Friday April 3, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. She was born July 10, 1931 in New Castle, Pa. to the late Michael and Helen (Rosati) Donofrio. She was a 1948 graduate of McKinley HS and was employed by The Lethermen Seed Co. for many years. Anne was a member of the former St. Paul's Catholic Church and the Mother's Club in Canton. She loved wintering in Zephyrhills, Fla., playing cards, cooking Italian foods, picking strawberries, entertaining out of town guests and tending to her flowers. She especially loved visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Donald S. Swihart. She is survived by her daughter, Luanne Swihart; son, Scott (Diane) Swihart; sister, Louise Frank; brother, Michael (Carol) Donofrio; three grandchildren, Sharron (Dean) Cottrell, Scott (Courtney) Swihart, Shawn (Kristina Smith) Swihart; three great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Cottrell, Cooper Swihart and Teagan Swihart and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A private family interment service will be in the Sacred Heart of Mary Parish Cemetery with Fr. Tom Bishop officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center in Canton, Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family at
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020