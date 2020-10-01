Or Copy this URL to Share

The family will greet guests on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Jeff Coning on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church at New Philadelphia. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia.



The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Sacred Heart Altar Society, 139 Third Street NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Anne by visiting the funeral home's website at



