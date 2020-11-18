Anne T. Soltis
age 94, passed away Nov. 14, 2020. She loved to play the piano and living on the country farm. She was preceded in death by her husband, George T. Soltis, to whom she was faithfully married to for 73 years and daughter, Roseann (Soltis) Greathouse. Survivors include two children; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
