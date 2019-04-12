|
Anne Tsangeos 1923 – 2019
Born to George and Flouri Liolios in Monessen, Pa. on May 29, 1923, Anne spent her childhood years in Weirton, W.Va. Anne came to Canton, Ohio in 1945 where she met and married the love of her life, John M. Tsangeos, on May 29, 1948. Anne and John were inseparable in business, in travel, and in life. The call of "Oh Johnny!" first rang out as they operated the "Texas Steer Restaurant" across from the Onesto Hotel and then at their other restaurants in Canton where they worked long hours in service to their local patrons. Anne's beloved daughter, Kathy, married James Dieringer in 1973. Anne (Yiayia) was thrilled with the birth of each of her grandchildren Laura (deceased), Steven (Cleveland), and Jonathan (New York City); the joys of Anne's life. Anne, "a lovely, lovely lady", was strong in the Greek Orthodox faith. In 2016 Anne received the Woman of Distinction Award from the Ladies' Philoptochos Society of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church for her ceaseless volunteer work which included both planning and serving in church functions including Ladies Koreas, Agia Markella Society, the Daughters of Penelope and Silver Liners. Anne was also a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. John and Anne were fortunate to have traveled in Europe and the Caribbean. One of their favorite trips was an ocean voyage with Jim and Kathy.
Anne was predeceased by her brothers, Frank, James, and Michael Liolios; her sister, Elizabeth Pandia; and her sister-in-law, Helen Liolios. After a brief illness, Anne passed away at the Bethany Nursing Home while among her many friends on the staff and with John and Kathy at her side. At her passing, she was also being attended by Crossroads Hospice. Both Bethany and Crossroads provided superior care. The family credits Bethany for extending Anne's years of useful life.
Funeral Services will be at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 251 25th St. N.W., with calling hours on Saturday, April 13th, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. The Funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Internment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. A mercy meal will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the choirs of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church or Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2019