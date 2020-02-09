|
|
In Loving Memory of
Anne Viront Lazar
Twenty years ago 2 sons lost their mother, a husband lost his wife, our parents lost their daughter. And we lost our sister and sister-in law. You are missed by all your relatives, your many friends at your church, where you praised God with your singing and piano playing. And by your co-workers where you were an
esteemed expert in your field. Cancer ravaged your body, but it could not hurt your spirit. You put it all in God's hands,
and were courageous
till the end.
Rest in peace Anne.
From Jim, Mike, Jane, Ben and Jessie
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020