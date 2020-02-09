Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Lazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Viront Lazar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Viront Lazar In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Anne Viront Lazar



Twenty years ago 2 sons lost their mother, a husband lost his wife, our parents lost their daughter. And we lost our sister and sister-in law. You are missed by all your relatives, your many friends at your church, where you praised God with your singing and piano playing. And by your co-workers where you were an

esteemed expert in your field. Cancer ravaged your body, but it could not hurt your spirit. You put it all in God's hands,

and were courageous

till the end.

Rest in peace Anne.

From Jim, Mike, Jane, Ben and Jessie
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -