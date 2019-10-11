Home

Annie Elizabeth (Helen) Terry


1950 - 2019
Annie Elizabeth (Helen) Terry Obituary
Annie Elizabeth (Helen) Terry

age 69 departed this life on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Annie was born April 6, 1950, in Troy Alabama to the late Knox Shy and Vergie Mae Shy. Annie accepted Christ at an early age at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. She moved to Canton, Ohio in 1977 and became a member of Jerusalem Baptist. She was an active member of the church choir and kitchen committee. She served the role as the church secretary for many years. Annie also loved spending time and cherishing moments with her family.

In addition to her parents, Annie was preceded in death by her sisters Pearl Jones, Bobbie (Sunshine) Shy. One brother Henry Smith. All of whom she dearly loved. She leaves to cherish her memory: One son Tracy (Tracy) Terry. Grandchildren Nathan Terry and Zariah Terry, all of Stockbridge, Georgia. Sisters, Annie Vera Smith, (St. Paul, Minnesota); Vergie (Chester) Davis (Quincy, Florida); Mary Johns (Stockbridge, Georgia); Mary (John) Copeland (Brundidge, Alabama); Catherine Shy (Dallas, Georgia); Virginia (James) Glover (Brundidge, Alabama); Geraldine Franklin (White Plains, New York); Mildred Shy (Brundidge, Alabama); and Nanina Shy (Cleveland, Ohio) Brothers, Rev. Genesis Shy (Crestview, Florida); Rev. Henry Shy (Killeen, Texas); and David Shy (Stockbridge, Georgia); Special Friends (Sisters) Linda Wiggins and Ravenne Allison and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Services are being held TODAY, October 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 1909 3rd St N.E. Canton, Ohio 44704. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Georgia.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2019
