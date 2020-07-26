1/1
ANTHONY DAVID "TONY KOELLNER
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANTHONY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony David "Tony" Koellner

"Together Again"

age 81, of Canton, OH, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Canton on March 20, 1939 to the late Ted and Beatrice Koellner. Tony was a 1957 graduate of Canton McKinley High School and was a member of the 1955 Ohio High School Football State Championship Bulldogs. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Tony was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Toastmasters. His career included employment at the former Superior Meats, HP Products and Republic Steel. Tony was an avid reader and historian who enjoyed collecting coins.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Janice "Jan" Koellner, in 2015. Tony is survived by his son, Ed (Sally) Koellner of San Antonio, TX, son, Jimmy (Lisa) Koellner of Orchard Park, NY, grandchildren: twins, Clay and Casey, Christi, Hannah, and Leo.

There are no calling hours, and he was laid to rest beside his wife in West Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vrabel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved