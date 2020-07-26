Anthony David "Tony" Koellner



"Together Again"



age 81, of Canton, OH, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Canton on March 20, 1939 to the late Ted and Beatrice Koellner. Tony was a 1957 graduate of Canton McKinley High School and was a member of the 1955 Ohio High School Football State Championship Bulldogs. He served in the United States Marine Corps. Tony was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Toastmasters. His career included employment at the former Superior Meats, HP Products and Republic Steel. Tony was an avid reader and historian who enjoyed collecting coins.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Janice "Jan" Koellner, in 2015. Tony is survived by his son, Ed (Sally) Koellner of San Antonio, TX, son, Jimmy (Lisa) Koellner of Orchard Park, NY, grandchildren: twins, Clay and Casey, Christi, Hannah, and Leo.



There are no calling hours, and he was laid to rest beside his wife in West Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



