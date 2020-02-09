|
|
Anthony DeGirolamo
Age 92, of North Canton, died Thursday in the Inn of Belden Village. Born in Dover he was the son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Iannelli) DeGirolamo and had lived in the Stark County area most of his life. He was a 1945 graduate of Timken High School, a U.S. Navy veteran serving during World War II and the Korean Conflict and retired from the Ford Motor Company. He was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church, Little Flower Men's Club, the Little Flower Church facilities board and Ford Retires.
He is survived by his wife, Florence (Rainieri) DeGirolamo of the home; sons, Joseph (Susan) DeGirolamo of Orinda, Calif., Robert (Cheryl) DeGirolamo of Huron, Ohio, James DeGirolamo of Derby, N.Y., Anthony (Rebecca) DeGirolamo of Canton; daughters, Theresa (Danial) McKenna of Houston, Texas; 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Little Flower Catholic Church with the Very Reverend Canon Christopher Henyk as celebrant. Entombment with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the church. Donations may be made in his name to Little Flower Catholic Church. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020